SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In March, PDT Market opened in the former Price Chopper Limited in Saratoga Springs. The specialty marketplace was founded by Chef Adam Foti, who is also the owner of PDT Catering.

Now, months after opening, Foti is leaving PDT Market to focus on PDT Catering as of September 1. The PDT Market Press Office tells NEWS10 that Foti will no longer be an owner.

“These two distinct businesses, PDT Market and PDT Catering, each demand and deserve complete focus and attention,” said Foti. “Splitting time between the two cannot, and does not, allow for an end product of which I can be proud, and which the customers of both deserve.”

“We are all very excited for Adam to return to his greatest love; a focus on catering,” said PDT Market.

Going forward, the PDT Market management team, chefs, and staff will be collaborating on the market’s future. They are currently focused on improving the Produce Department, as well as the prepared foods and grocery inventory.

“We’re concentrating on giving the customer a plethora of consistent choices that are diverse and provide for our friends with dietary restrictions,” said PDT Market.

“PDT Market will continue to grow, flourish, and perhaps, change in my absence,” said Foti. “Rest assured that as I leave, the market is in skillful hands. The team in place is one of the finest I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”

According to Foti, PDT Catering will be launching its external site on September 1. The PDT Market Press Office said it will release more details and updates on the marketplace in the coming weeks.

The gourmet marketplace has specialty grocery items, a full-service bar, a deli, gifts, home goods, a place to hold private events and cooking classes, and more. PDT Market is located at 55 Railroad Place in Saratoga Springs.