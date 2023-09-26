SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — PDT Market, a specialty marketplace in Saratoga Springs, is going through some changes, including a name change. The market, bar and cafe is now known as Franklin Square Market.

After founder and chef Adam Foti left on September 1, the Franklin Square Market management team, chefs, and staff started working together to keep the market running. Foti said he needed to focus his attention on his first business, PDT Catering.

“These two distinct businesses, PDT Market and PDT Catering, each demand and deserve complete focus and attention,” said Foti in his departure note. “Splitting time between the two cannot, and does not, allow for an end product of which I can be proud, and which the customers of both deserve.”

The market announced on September 18 that there would be significant changes happening in the coming weeks. This announcement on Facebook came before the name change was announced.

“While we have been successful at transforming PDT Market into a beautiful space; we understand we haven’t offered the most desirable or affordable shopping experience,” said the post. “Our promise to you: convenience, consistency, affordable groceries and amazing food.”

Franklin Square started as a gourmet marketplace with specialty grocery items, a full-service bar, a deli, gifts, home goods, a place to hold private events and cooking classes, and more. Some changes they’re already announced include adding donuts to the bakery, build-your-own subs, grain bowls, a new bar food menu, and an expanded breakfast menu.

They’re also announced the new Head Chef as chef David Gaitan, who has 13 years of experience. Franklin Square Market management did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment, but said they will continue to unveil these changes and new initiatives on the Facebook page.

“The grocery business is not easy,” said Franklin Square Market. “We’ve made every mistake a young business can make. But we’ve listened, we’ve learned, and we’ve adapted.”

Franklin Square Market opened as PDT Market in March. The market is located in the former Price Chopper Limited space at 55 Railroad Place in Saratoga Springs. Franklin Square also changed its hours, and is now open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.