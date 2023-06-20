SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Smoothie Day is on Wednesday, June 21. To celebrate the day, THORN + ROOTS, a healthy eatery at 46 Marion Avenue in Saratoga Springs, is giving away free smoothies and giving back to the community.

Visitors can get a free smoothie at THORN + ROOTS between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Wednesday, or while supplies last. The promotion is only available in-store and is limited to one per person.

On National Smoothie Day, THORN + ROOTS will also be accepting voluntary donations for Wellspring Saratoga, a resource for those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault in Saratoga and Washington Counties.

“We’re excited to use National Smoothie Day as an opportunity to bring our community together and to support an incredible local organization, Wellspring,” said Allen Caruso, the owner of THORN + ROOTS. “This day will celebrate the unity and resilience of our community, and of course, the love for delicious smoothies.”

THORN + ROOTS is known for its smoothies, grain bowls, salads, avocado toast, acai smoothie bowls, and cold-pressed organic juices. The company has two other locations in Burlington, Vermont, and Ridgewood, New Jersey.