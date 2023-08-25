SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Broadway Grind, located at 493 Broadway in downtown Saratoga Springs, is under new ownership. Christine Hernandez, who also owns Allo Saratoga, has taken over the shop.

Hernandez opened Allo Saratoga at 25 Lawrence Street in November 2021. The business is a gathering space for families with kids classes, parent workshops, and childbirth education.

“I have actually always wanted to own a coffee shop and when I saw this opportunity was available, I jumped on it,” said Hernandez. “Allo and a coffee shop are complementary businesses because who loves coffee more than parents?”

The Broadway Grind originally opened in May 2022 and closed temporarily in July 2023 to transition owners. The coffee shop is reopening for a pop-up preview on August 26 from 8 a.m. to noon. Hernandez hopes to officially open the first weekend of September.

The shop’s menu will include coffee and seasonal drinks, bubble tea, Lotus energy drinks, and grab-and-go food options. Hernandez said she is working on collaborating with other local businesses on the food aspect.

The Broadway Grind will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hernandez said the shop will also be having small events, classes, and workshops after hours.

“I’m really excited to be developing another space for people in our community to come together,” said Hernandez. “I’m a community-oriented person and The Broadway Grind was the natural next step for me as an entrepreneur.”