SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bread Basket Cake Shop celebrated its grand opening on January 12 with Business For Good, an organization that invests in people to build better businesses and stronger communities. The new shop is located in The Springs at 3 Hampstead Place.

The Bread Basket Cake Shop is associated with Bread Basket Bakery, which has been open for almost 40 years at 65 Spring Street in Saratoga Springs. All profits from both shops are donated to local charities fighting hunger and food insecurity.

The cake shop offers specialty and custom cakes for all occasions, as well as coffee and breakfast pastries. The shop is closed Mondays, open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

(Left to right) Business for Good CEO Jahkeen Hoke, Saratoga Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus; Bread Basket Cake Shop Baker/Decorator Kate Kucharski; Bread Basket Cake Shop Head Cake Designer Angelina Tallman; Business for Good Project Manager Sarah Picciotto; Business for Good Chief Brand Officer Connie Frances Avilla; Bread Basket Cake Shop Baker/Decorator Yuvette Macapagal; New York State Senator Jim Tedisco (photo courtesy: Business for Good)

Saratoga Springs Mayor Ronald Kim; Business for Good CEO Jahkeen Hoke; Bread Basket Cake Shop Head Cake Designer Angelina Tallman (photo courtesy: Business for Good)

Custom cake decorated for the event (photo courtesy: Business for Good)

Bread Basket Cake Shop at The Springs, 3 Hampstead Place in Saratoga Springs (photo courtesy: Business for Good)

“I’ve been decorating cakes for over 20 years and it’s amazing to be in this new space, where design is the primary focus,” said Head Cake Decorator Angelina Tallman. “We love having our cakes play a part in some of the happiest days of our customers’ lives. We are really looking forward to supplying unique desserts for celebrations of all kinds in Saratoga Springs and beyond.”