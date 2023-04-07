SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Panza’s on the Lake, an Italian restaurant located on Saratoga Lake, has temporarily closed due to roof issues. Owner Richard Karwan made the announcement in a Facebook post on April 6.

“We regret to inform you that after a recent code enforcement inspection, we have been forced to temporarily close our building due to concerns with our roof,” said Karwan. “Unfortunately, due to the age of the building and high repair costs, addressing these issues without a full building restoration does not make sense for the business.”

Karwan said the restaurant is exploring construction solutions to fix the issues. He hopes Panza’s will be able to reopen as soon as possible.

“We understand that this closure may cause inconvenience to our customers and employees, but we hope you will appreciate our commitment to providing the proper dining experience,” said Karwan.