SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Get ready to get your feast on. The eighth annual Saratoga International Flavorfeast will take place on Saturday, October 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Saratoga Springs.

Eventgoers can indulge in flavors from around the world as they walk the streets of downtown. On top of all the food you can eat, multi-cultural street performances will take place throughout the day with International Flags lining Broadway. The full entertainment schedule can be found online.

“Passport maps” displaying all participating restaurants will be available on the corner of Broadway and Division Street. $2 food samples from countries of origin such as Ireland, Italy, India, Guatemala, Spain, Mexico, Egypt, Greece, and more will be available.

A current list of participating restaurants includes Bare Blends, Ben & Jerry’s, Boca Bistro, Brasserie Benelux, Cantina, Esperanto, Gaffney’s Restaurant, Hattie’s, Henry Street Taproom, KaffeeHouse, Kaleidoscope Café, Karavalli, Kindred, Maple Valley Farm, Nashville of Saratoga, Phila Fusion, Sara’s Kitchen, Sushi Thai Garden, The District, The Parting Glass, Trattoria Fortunata, West Avenue Pizza, and Wheatfields Restaurant & Bar. The Saratoga Olive Oil Company will offer free tastings throughout the day.

Asian dance, Irish Step Dancing, fiddling, German accordion playing, African drumming and more will take place at various locations downtown including The Spa City Motor Lodge Parking Lot, the Parting Glass Lot, the Adirondack Trust Drive Thru, as well as roaming locations throughout the city streets will take place as well.

“Our inspiration for creating this event was to showcase the variety of restaurants we enjoy in this region and to highlight the tremendous skills of our local chefs,” said Ashley Dingeman, Saratoga Food Fanatic Blogger/Writer and co-organizer of the event. “Fall is a beautiful time of year to walk the streets of Saratoga, and sample incredible tastes from local restaurants representing countries from all around the world.”