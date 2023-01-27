GREENFIELD CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After a scary medical event, Steve and Melissa Wojcik started a bakery with a cause: to raise awareness on organ donation. The Cookie Jar by Mel, an at-home bakery in Saratoga County, donates $1 per dozen of cookies sold to Donate Life New York State, an organization aimed at increasing organ, eye, and tissue donation in the state.

In January 2022, the Wojcik’s were getting ready to go on their honeymoon when Steve had a heart attack at only 40 years old. After being released from the hospital, his health began to further decline. In June, he was readmitted to Albany Medical Center and diagnosed with advanced heart failure. He was transferred to Westchester Medical Center and was told he needed a heart transplant or he would die.

Within a week of being on the donor list, a match was found. On July 13, Steve received the heart transplant that saved his life. He was released from the hospital a week later.

The Wojcik’s started The Cookie Jar by Mel in August 2022, a little over two weeks after Steve came home from the hospital. “My wife and I had tinkered with starting an online bakery and since I was going to be out of work for a year as I rehabbed, I worked on her business and got it off the ground,” said Steve.

Currently, all the baking is done out of their home. Melissa focuses on the baking while Steve runs the business end. Their products only include cookies right now, but they will soon be expanding into cupcakes, muffins and donuts.

Cookie offerings include chocolate chip, M&M’s, peanut butter blossoms, snickerdoodles and sugar cookies. They also have a gluten-free option. You can view the full menu on The Cookie Jar by Mel website.

The Wojcik’s will be opening a physical location at the Saratoga Escape Campground on Brigham Road in Greenfield Center. This will be The Cookie Jar by Mel’s temporary home for a year or two until they can find a better location, said Steve. They plan to open around May 20.

The bakery offers free delivery within 50 miles of Saratoga Springs. To place an order, you can visit The Cookie Jar by Mel website. To help spread awareness about organ donation, you can visit the Donate Life NYS website.