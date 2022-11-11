SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Coffee Traders, a coffee shop located at 447 Broadway in Saratoga Springs, is opening a new location in Schenectady. Owner Scott Swedish said the new spot will be on Jay Street across from the Whistling Kettle.

“Schenectady is up and coming,” said Swedish. That’s why he wanted to be on Jay Street. The new shop will be called “Saratoga Coffee on Jay,” said Swedish.

Saratoga Coffee Traders originally opened in downtown Saratoga Springs in 2006. The shop switched owners in 2008. In 2009, Swedish started working at the shop and he bought the business in 2017.

The new spot isn’t as big as the Saratoga Springs location, said Swedish, so there will be less seating. The menu will be the same, but they won’t have candy from Bittersweet Candy Co. since it’s also on Jay Street. The tea menu will also be limited since the Whistling Kettle is across the street.

The new location will still be selling Moxxi Coffee, which is Saratoga Coffee Traders’ sister company, and owned by Swedish’s wife, Leslie. She is also the founder of the Moxxi Women’s Foundation, which issues grants to Capital Region women who are working to pursue their goals. The Foundation is expanding into Delaware County starting January 1.

The shop will also look the same as it does in Saratoga Springs, said Swedish. It’ll have the same tin stamp, paint, and artwork. The goal is for it to look as identical as it can be to the original location, said Swedish.

Swedish hopes to open the Schenectady location in March. If he opens a third shop, he said he wants it to be in Troy.