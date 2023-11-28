SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Coffee Traders is getting ready to open up shop in Schenectady. Owner Scott Swedish is aiming to open the coffee place on Friday, December 8.

In November 2022, Swedish announced that Saratoga Coffee Traders would be opening its second location on Jay Street in Schenectady. However, its original location in downtown Saratoga Springs closed at the end of October 2023.

Sweedish said the shop’s lease was not being extended. He stresses that he did not plan to open the Schenectady location to replace the Saratoga Springs shop.

“Once this opens, we will get with the City of Saratoga to figure out how and where we can return to our birthplace,” Swedish told NEWS10.

The Saratoga Coffee Traders menu includes hot and iced coffee drinks, smoothies, tea, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and more. It’ll be open from 6:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Schenectady shop will be available on Grubhub and Doordash. Saratoga Coffee Traders is located at 123 Jay Street in Jay Street Marketplace.