SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The winners of the 24th annual Saratoga Chowderfest have been announced. The February 11 event brought between 35,000 to 40,000 people to Saratoga Springs.

“What a great year for Chowderfest,” said Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri. “We couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. Discover Saratoga would like to thank everyone who participated, sponsored, volunteered, and celebrated Chowderfest.”

According to Discover Saratoga, 111,639 bowls of chowder were served from 82 different vendors, with 13 first-time participants. Winners were chosen in eight different categories.

Winners

• People’s Choice 500 bowls or less: Artisanal Brew Works with its Roasted Chicken, Corn & Potato Chowder

• People’s Choice 501-750 bowls: The Mill on Round Lake with its Balboa Chowder

• People’s Choice 751-1,000 bowls: Thirsty Owl Bistro with its Crab and Corn Chowder with Candied Bacon

• People’s Choice 1,001-1,500 bowls: Rhea with its Seafood Ramen

• People’s Choice 1,501- 2,000 bowls: Salt & Char with its Country Ham Chowder

• People’s Choice 2,001-3,000 bowls: Henry Street Taproom with its Roasted Brussels Sprout and Bacon Chowder with Fried Chicken Bites and Hot Honey

• People’s Choice 3,001-4,000 bowls: West Ave Pizza with its Ravioli Chowder

• People’s Choice 4,001+ bowls: Druthers Brewing Company with its Shrimp, Crab and Corn Chowder with a Lobster Hush Puppy