HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hudson Sandwich Shop officially opened for business on December 4. As of now, the shop is only open for pickup and delivery while the storefront undergoes renovations, said the owners.

The menu includes a selection of sandwiches including The Caprese, The Italian and other sandwiches with locally-themed names such as The Hudson, The Athens, The Copake and The Germantown. You can view the full menu on the Hudson Sandwich Shop website.

The Hudson Sandwich Shop offers soup on some days for a limited time and you can also build-your-own sandwich. You can place an order on the shop’s website or by calling (518) 965-6089.

Hudson Sandwich Shop is located at 430 Prison Alley in Hudson. It’s open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.