BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sam’s Chinese Restaurant, located at 824 Route 50 in Burnt Hills, has closed. The owners announced in a Facebook post on September 1 that they are retiring.

“It has been a pleasure serving our community and we appreciate every single customer for making our dreams come true,” said owners Sam and Ling.

After 26 years, the restaurant permanently closed after service on Monday, September 4. Sam’s Chinese opened in Burnt Hills in the summer of 1997.

“We will cherish the great memories and friends we’ve made along the way,” said the owners. “We can’t thank you enough for the love and support you’ve shown our family throughout the years.”

Outside the restaurant, the sign now reads “Coming soon, El Patron II.” NEWS10 reached out to El Patron Mexican Grill & Cantina in Albany and confirmed that they are expanding to Burnt Hills and opening a second restaurant there.

El Patron II will have the same menu as the Albany location. The menu includes tacos, fajitas, nachos, quesadillas, burritos, dips and more. You can view the menu on the El Patron website.

An opening date for El Patron II has not been announced yet. El Patron in Albany is located at 198 Central Avenue.