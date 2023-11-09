ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mama Julia’s Pupuseria will soon be opening in Rotterdam. The eatery is located at 1309 Altamont Avenue in the former Alotta Empanadas space.

“I’m opening this restaurant because as a new resident of the Capital Region and after working in the restaurant industry my whole life, I didn’t see or find my home country’s cuisine in the area and I want to bring something different and unique to the community,” said owner Jose Torres.

Mama Julia’s will be serving Salvadorian food including pupusas and antojitos. Pupusas are a griddle cake or flatbread that is usually stuffed with meat, beans and cheese. Antojitos are “cravings” that could include tacos, tamales, camotes, and more.

Torres hopes to open the restaurant the week of November 12. Mama Julia’s Pupuseria is inside Rotterdam’s Runway Express.