HYDE PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced the grand opening of the Dassai Blue Sake Brewery in Hyde Park. The $80 million state-of-the-art facility is the first ever Japan-led sake brewery to open on the East Coast.

Dassai, a company based in Japan, brews Junmai Daiginjo-only sake, which is made from 100% Yamada Nishiki rice, with many considering it the highest level of premium sake. The new enterprise marks the launch of their U.S. brand, Dassai Blue.

The property, located at 5 Saint Andrew Road, consists of two buildings: the brewery itself and a rice polishing facility. In addition to the expanded commerce being brought to the area, the new brewery will support the state’s tourism efforts by encouraging visitors to plan a trip and learn about the art of sake brewing.

“New York’s craft beverage manufacturers are engines for job creation, tourism, and regional economic growth,” Governor Hochul said. “Dassai’s expansion into the Mid-Hudson Region builds on New York’s national and international leadership in agribusiness and will be a welcome addition to this industry.”

Dassai Chairman Hiroshi Sakurai said “We want to express our sincere gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul and Empire State Development for their support. The expansion of production to the United States is a significant step towards realizing the desire I had when I started Dassai 30 years ago, which was to have Dassai enjoyed all over the world.”