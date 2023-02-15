The future home of Ruth’s Chris Steak House at 1 Metro Park Road in Colonie (NEWS10)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ruth’s Chris Steak House is currently under construction at the former Macaroni Grill location at 1 Metro Park Road, right off of Wolf Road in Colonie. According to a press person for the company, the restaurant is expected to open in the late summer.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House started out as Chris Steak House in 1965 in New Orleans. After a kitchen fire destroyed Chris Steak House in 1976, owner Ruth Fertel relocated and had to rename the restaurant Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

The Ruth’s Chris menu includes seafood, soup, salad, and a variety of different cuts of steak. You can view the menu on the Ruth’s Chris Steak House website.

Ruth’s Chris has more than 150 locations around the world. Nearby locations include Tarrytown, New York, Newington, Connecticut and Worcester, Massachusetts.