COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ruth’s Chris Steak House will soon be opening in the former Macaroni Grill space at 1 Metro Park Road, right off of Wolf Road in Colonie. According to a press person for the company, the tentative opening date is set for August 28.

The PR person is currently working with the team to see if that has changed or not. The restaurant is also scheduled to have a VIP dinner on August 26 before the official opening.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House started out as Chris Steak House in 1965 in New Orleans. After a kitchen fire destroyed Chris Steak House in 1976, owner Ruth Fertel relocated and had to rename the restaurant Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

The Ruth’s Chris menu includes seafood, soup, salad, and a variety of different cuts of steak. You can view the menu on the Ruth’s Chris Steak House website. You can make a reservation on the OpenTable website.

This is Ruth’s Chris’ first restaurant in the Albany area. According to a sign at the door of the new Colonie location, Ruth’s Chris will be open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ruth’s Chris has more than 150 locations around the world. Nearby locations include Tarrytown, New York, Newington, Connecticut and Worcester, Massachusetts.