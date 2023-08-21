WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brian Brumley opened Olde Saratoga Miniature Golf at 556 Maple Avenue in Wilton in 2019. Now, he’s expanding the business by adding Rustic Pizza & Eats.

The eatery will be located in the building right in front of Olde Saratoga. The building used to house Saratoga Wine & Spirits and was several different restaurants before that.

The restaurant has been approved by the Town of Wilton Planning Board and the building needs some minor renovations before it opens, said Brumley. Unlike Olde Saratoga, Rustic Pizza & Eats will be open year-round.

Brumley used to co-own Spring Street Deli in Saratoga Springs and his family used to own Crystal Bar in Amsterdam for 80 years. He’ll be using his family’s pizza recipe with a few modifications at Rustic.

The Rustic menu will include some popular items from Spring Street, all-day breakfast sandwiches, specialty pizzas, smash burgers, grain bowls, Italian sandwiches, and more. Brumley will also be offering family-style take-out dinners and events in the space.

Rustic Pizza & Eats will be opening sometime in the fall, said Brumley. It’ll be open from about 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the school year and may have extended summer hours. The eatery will be closed on Mondays.

Olde Saratoga will continue to have mini-golf, ice cream, and “Puff Puff Putt” nights, where adults over 21 years old can smoke cannabis and play mini-golf. The mini-golf course will be closing in mid-October depending on the weather, said Brumley.