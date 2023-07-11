BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Russell Shapiro opened his first Russell’s Deli in 1991 in Pleasantville. In 2008, he opened Russell’s Deli in the former Quiznos space in Ballston Spa, and the deli just celebrated its 15th anniversary there.

Now, after 43 years in the restaurant business, Shapiro, who operates Russell’s Deli with his wife, is looking for someone to buy the place. The deal includes the building and the business for $599,999.

“We love the business. We love the store. But we’re just physically tired. We would like to slow down,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro said he’s already had some interest in buying the deli. In December, he had an offer that they were considering, but ultimately changed his mind.

“I would be nice to see it continue since we’ve built up such a fabulous business. We’re a staple in this town,” said Shapiro. “You don’t buy a successful business to turn it into something else.”

Russell’s Deli has won multiple awards over the years, including being named Best Deli by Saratoga.com in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The menu includes breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, deli sandwiches, and salads. You can view the full menu on the Russell’s Deli website.

As for when the sale will go through, Shapiro said it depends on when he finds the right buyer, which could be in a week or a year. Either way, he and his wife will continue to run Russell’s Deli until then.

“The neighborhood and our clientele have been wonderful,” said Shapiro. “We’ve been accepted from day one. We’ve made tons and tons of friends and relationships since we’ve been here and we will continue to do that until we leave.”

If you’re interested in purchasing Russell’s Deli, you can send a message to the Facebook page, email russellsdeli1@gmail.com, or stop by the shop. The deli is open from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located at 303 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa.