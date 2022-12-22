SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Roux, a New American restaurant at 10 Vista Boulevard in Slingerlands, has closed after almost eight years. Owner Angela Carkner made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Thank you so much for all of the love and support that you showed to us and the Roux Crew. We couldn’t have done it without you,” said Carkner. “Navigating a restaurant during COVID was one of the craziest things I have ever done, but thanks to all of you, we were able to pull through. This is an incredible community of great people and families. We will miss being a part of it.”

If you have a Roux gift certificate, they will be honored at Belt Line 3 at 340 Hamilton Street in Albany, said the post. If you would like your gift certificate reimbursed, you can email roux12159@gmail.com.

On Thursday, Bellini’s Italian Eatery made the announcement on Facebook that its location at 1365 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands would be moving into the former Roux space. Bellini’s also has a location at 624 Loudon Road in Latham.

“We have enjoyed serving all of our guests for the past 21 years and look forward to having the opportunity to host our patrons at our new location,” said the Bellini’s Facebook post.

The last day of dinner service at the New Scotland Road location will be January 3, said the post. Bellini’s hopes to open in the new space by early spring 2023.