BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Route 50 Diner in Ballston Spa has been shut down by New York State. The sign on the door from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance said the business was seized due to nonpayment of taxes.

The diner originally opened in 2017 and had a focus on helping veterans. The mayor of Ballston Spa said he is saddened by the sudden closure of the diner.