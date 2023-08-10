ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wagon Train BBQ, located at 671 Mariaville Road in Rotterdam, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

“America’s Best Restaurants” will be filming at Wagon Train BBQ on August 24 from 9 a.m. to noon. During the visit, the eatery’s popular dishes will be highlighted and owner Richard Frederick will be interviewed about the restaurant’s place in the community.

Frederick always had a passion for barbecue and had been cooking since he was a teen. He opened up Wagon Train BBQ in 2011. The restaurant has wagon decor, pioneer-themed mannequins, and a life-size steer on the roof.

The menu includes burgers, BBQ ribs, hot dogs, steaks, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken, salads, and more. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s website.

The Wagon Train BBQ episode premiere date will be announced on the ABR Facebook page and will be featured on the “America’s Best Restaurants” website. To nominate an eatery for the show, you can visit the ABR website.