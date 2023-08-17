ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Center Stage Deli has been serving the community at 2678 Hamburg Street in Rotterdam for the past 27 years. The deli will continue to be there but under new ownership and with a new name.

Outgoing owner David Kniskern has owned Center Stage Deli for 42 years. It was originally located on Jay Street in Schenectady. He then opened a deli branch in the Proctor’s Theatre Arcade before moving to Rotterdam.

Now in his 70s, Kniskern is ready to retire. Two of his longtime employees, sisters Karrie Blake and Tina DeBlase, are taking over the business.

The sisters have been working at Center Stage Deli since its move to Rotterdam, said Kniskern. As new owners, they’ll be keeping the same menu but adding breakfast and will be changing the name to Blake 925 Deli.

“I’m happy that they’re taking it over,” said Kniskern. “They’re very hardworking. They know the business and hopefully they’ll do a great job.”

“I’m excited for the change,” said Blake. “He’s put a lot of work into this.”

Blake and DeBlase will also be changing the hours a little bit. They’ll be taking away dinner except for Fridays where they have fish specials. They’ll be serving breakfast with only a breakfast buffet on Sunday. The new hours will be Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Center Stage Deli will be closing on Friday, August 18 for some renovations. When the deli reopens on September 5, Blake and DeBlase will officially be the owners and the name will be Blake 925 Deli.

“The best thing that I enjoyed was waiting on the customers and I just want to thank them for all the support,” said Kniskern. “I will miss them.”