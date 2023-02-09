COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Oh Sugar Bakery and All in the Family Pizzeria are permanently merging and relocating to Colonie. Both are currently located at 7 Old Mariaville Road in Rotterdam.

Husband and wife duo Christina and Joe Molnar own both the bakery and the pizza shop. Christina’s family started All in the Family in 2021, and Joe eventually took over Oh Sugar, which was located next door.

In December, Oh Sugar announced that it would be closing its current location to relocate, and merging with All in the Family in the meantime. Since then, customers have been able to buy the bakery’s baked goods from the pizza shop.

On February 9, All in the Family Pizzeria announced it would be relocating to Colonie with the bakery. This came after Poppy’s Pizzeria announced it would be opening in All in the Family’s current space.

“Although we love and will miss our Rotterdam customers, it was time for a big change,” said the Molnar’s on the All in the Family Facebook page. “We want to thank each and every one of our loyal customers for supporting us for the last two years.”

The shops will be under the same roof and moving to 501 New Karner Road, in the Rosewood Plaza. Oh Sugar and All in the Family are set to open in the new location in March.