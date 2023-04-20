ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rosanna’s Italian Kitchen in Albany is under new ownership. The owners of Albany’s The Hollow Bar + Kitchen, Dora and Michael Philip, along with Chef Rachel Mabb and industry veterans, Jory Leanza and Elizabeth McCann, are buying the restaurant.

“We love what the Bongiornos’ created in 1978 and what Brianne Baggetta and Tim Dillon reimagined and brought to life in 2020. Besides myself, Jory and Liz having Italian roots, the cuisine is so beautiful. It felt like the natural progression was to build upon what our predecessors started with our own take,” said Dora Philip.

With almost 30 years of experience, Mabb will lead the kitchen at Rosanna’s. Leanza, who has been a part of The Hollow team for nine years, will be the General Manager. Marketing and event planning will be shared by McCann and Dora Philip.

“As a resident of the neighborhood for nearly a decade, it has been a long time goal of mine to be able to focus my talents on event planning,” said McCann. I look forward to bringing people together for special moments in an area that is so dear to me.”

The Hollow Bar + Kitchen is a New American restaurant that was founded in 2013. The restaurant hosts live music and events, and offers plant-based alternatives on the menu.

“We share a vision of making Rosanna’s and the Italian style food we serve more accessible to everyone in the community by creating a plant-forward menu using locally sourced produce, proteins and meat alternatives,” said Dora Philip.

Rosanna’s Italian Kitchen is located at 23 Dove Street in Albany. The new owners are looking to transition ownership of Rosanna’s this spring.