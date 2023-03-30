MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new café will soon be opening inside 800 North Pearl Street in Menands. Roman’s Café is taking over the former space of Rudy’s Café.

Rudy’s Café closed on March 7 after the owners put the café up for sale. Roman’s Café is set to open on Monday, April 3 at 7:30 a.m. They’ll be open for both breakfast and lunch.

The Roman’s Café menu features scrambled egg bowls, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, quesadillas, salads, and wraps. You can view the full menu on the Roman’s Café Facebook page.