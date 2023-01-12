HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rollin’ Smoke Handcrafted BBQ is relocating into the former Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe at 1613 Route 9 in Halfmoon. The owners made the announcement in September 2022 that they would be moving into the space.

Saturday, January 14 will be Rollin’ Smoke’s last day at their current location at 222 Guideboard Road in Halfmoon, the owners announced in a Facebook post. The owners are offering $1 wings and meal specials for the last two days.

In September, owner Rob Carmel said the restaurant had outgrown its current location since they opened in 2019. He said the new location will have new menu options, outdoor activities, and they had applied for a beer and wine license.

Rollin’ Smoke hopes to open its doors in the new space on Tuesday, January 24 at 11 a.m. If you’d like to put in a preorder, make sure to do it soon, said the owners.

The Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe closed its doors in August after 15 years. Melissa Craine, who co-owned the restaurant with her partner Sean Lee, said the property was being sold by their landlord. The owners are opening a new restaurant, Bella Lucia Pizzeria, at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park.