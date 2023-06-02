Ji Bei Chuan Rice Noodles & Ramen is opening in the former Gennaro’s Pizza space in Guilderland (photo courtesy: Larry Weng)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ji Bei Chuan Rice Noodles & Ramen is set to open at 1704 Western Avenue in Guilderland, in the former Gennaro’s Pizza Parlor space. Local franchise owner Larry Weng aims to open the restaurant sometime in July.

Ji Bei Chuan Rice Noodles & Ramen is a franchise chain that started in China in 2018. The chain has since expanded to have shops in the United States, Canada, Panama, France, and Spain.

Weng is also the owner of Union Seafood, which has locations in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. Union Seafood serves seafood, chicken wings, classic appetizers, rice, noodles, hibachi, and bubble tea.

The Ji Bei Chuan Rice Noodles & Ramen menu includes a variety of rice noodle dishes, ramen, pho, fried rice, stir fry, and appetizers. You can view the full menu below.

The restaurant will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Once Ji Bei Chuan Rice Noodles & Ramen opens, you can place an order by calling (518) 608-6088.