ROUND TOP, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new restaurant has opened in Round Top. Julia’s Local serves seasonal classic American food, with a Scandinavian twist.

Julia’s Local is owned by Norwegian chef Henning Nordanger and long-time Round Top resident Julia Joern. Nordanger also owns Henning’s Local in Sullivan County.

The restaurant, located at 1507 Hearts Content Road, was originally a family home and German bakery for about 50 years. The owners had renovated the restaurant space for four years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julia’s Local has its own one-acre culinary garden and uses those fresh ingredients in its dishes. The menu changes daily with the harvest in the garden, but could include steak, pork belly, duck, chicken liver pâté, and roasted vegetables. The restaurant also serves a variety of cocktails, wine and beer. You can view the food and drink menus on the Julia’s Local website.

The restaurant is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, serving an à la carte dinner menu. Each Saturday is the restaurant’s Dinner Party series from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., where they’ll be serving a multi-course prix fixe menu for adventurous eaters. The dinner is limited to 30 guests and you can buy advance tickets on the Julia’s Local website.

On Sundays, Julia’s Local is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for late lunch or early dinner. Julia’s Local is closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.