SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Discover Saratoga’s 18th Annual Restaurant Week is set to return from November 6 to November 12. Participating restaurants will have prix fixe menus ranging from $25 and $35 three-course dinners to $15 lunch specials.

“Saratoga Restaurant Week is a significant annual event designed to promote and generate business for Saratoga County restaurants,” said President of Discover Saratoga Darryl Leggieri. “We encourage you to support our local restaurants and their staff by trying a new place to eat or revisiting a favorite. Enjoy a meal and explore our area’s unique local businesses, attractions, shopping, and more.”

Participating restaurants

$15 Lunch

Bread Basket Bakery, 65 Spring Street in Saratoga Springs

Hattie’s Chicken Shack, 3057 Route 50 in Wilton

PJ’s BAR-B-QSA, 1 Kaydeross Avenue West in Saratoga Springs

​The Mill on Round Lake, 2121 Route 9 in Round Lake

The Coat Room, 385 Broadway in Saratoga Springs

$25 Dinner

Nove Italian Restaurant, 707 Route 9 in Wilton

Parting Glass, 40-42 Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs

PJ’s BAR-B-QSA, 1 Kaydeross Avenue West in Saratoga Springs

​The Mill on Round Lake, 2121 Route 9 in Round Lake

The Local Pub & Teahouse, 142 Grand Avenue in Saratoga Springs

$35 Dinner

30 Lake, 30 Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs

Boca Bistro, 384 Broadway in Saratoga Springs

Bookmakers Restaurant & Lounge, 232 Broadway in Saratoga Springs

Brasserie Benelux, 390 Broadway in Saratoga Springs

Chianti Il Ristorante, 18 Division Street in Saratoga Springs

Diamond Club Restaurant, 86 Congress Street in Saratoga Springs

Dunning Street Station, 2853 Route 9 in Malta

Forno Bistro, 541 Broadway in Saratoga Springs

Hattie’s Restaurant, 45 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs

Jacob & Anthony’s, 38 High Rock in Saratoga Springs

Lake Ridge Restaurant, 35 Burlington Avenue in Round Lake

Morrissey’s Lounge & Bistro, 365 Broadway in Saratoga Springs

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 342 Jefferson Street in Saratoga Springs

Neighborhood Kitchen, 312 Rowland Street in Milton

Nostalgia Ale House & Wine Bar, 113 Route 9P in Malta

Prime at Saratoga National, 458 Union Avenue in Saratoga Springs

Scallions, 44 Lake Avenue in Saratoga Springs

Taverna Novo, 62 Beekman Street in Saratoga Springs

The Coat Room, 385 Broadway in Saratoga Springs

Prices do not include tax or gratuity. You can view the pre-fixe menus for each restaurant on the Discover Saratoga website.

The 11th Annual Toys for Toga campaign is running in conjunction with Saratoga County Restaurant Week. Between November 1 and December 10, you can donate new, unwrapped toys to those in need this holiday season at participating locations.

“With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s so important to give back,” said Leggieri. “We are honored to be part of Toys for Toga again this year, and we hope to see the local community participate in collecting toys for the children of Saratoga County.”

You can find toy bin locations on the Discover Saratoga website. You can also make a monetary donation on the GoFundMe website.