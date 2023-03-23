FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Tourism is holding a restaurant week called “Take a Bite of Montgomery.” Restaurants, bakeries and other eateries throughout Montgomery County will offering specials from March 27 through April 2.
While visiting a restaurant, you can snap a photo and post it on social media using #MontgomeryCountyEats to enter for a chance to win a prize. You can do this for each location you visit to be entered multiple times. You can also send your pictures to tourism@co.montgomery.ny.us.
Participating restaurants
- Bosco’s Family Restaurant and Bar , 165 Division Street, Amsterdam
- The Bridge Street Diner, 10 Bridge Street, Suite 1, St. Johnsville
- Eisenadler Brauhaus, 88 East Main Street, Nelliston
- Erie Station Bar & Grill, 7 Canal Street, Fort Plain
- Europa Cafe, 319 Forest Avenue, Amsterdam
- GreenView Restaurant, 152 Golf Club Road, Canajoharie
- Highwheeler Coffee, 84 Canal Street, Fort Plain
- Hummingbird Hills Winery, 1442 Burtonville Road, Fultonville
- Iroquois Lanes, 192 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie
- Lombardo’s Pizzeria Plus, 7845 Route 5, St. Johnsville
- Loopie’s Irish Pub, 410 Mohawk Drive, Fonda
- Mediterranean Kitchen, 18 Canal Street, Fort Plain
- Ripepi’s Restaurant, 7850 Route 5, St. Johnsville
- Rosito’s Bakery, 37 James Street, Amsterdam
- Sleepy Forest Bakeshop, 28 Canal Street, Fort Plain
- Southside Slice, 68 Bridge Street, Amsterdam
- Taco 29, 36 Church Street, Canajoharie
- The Rustic Loft, 4740 Route 30, Amsterdam
- The Rustic Red House- at Glen Country Store, 3787 Route 30A, Fultonville
- The Table at Fort Plain, 70 Canal Street, Fort Plain
- Tylutki Family Farms Family Farms, 197 Caswell Road, Palatine Bridge