FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Tourism is holding a restaurant week called “Take a Bite of Montgomery.” Restaurants, bakeries and other eateries throughout Montgomery County will offering specials from March 27 through April 2.

While visiting a restaurant, you can snap a photo and post it on social media using #MontgomeryCountyEats to enter for a chance to win a prize. You can do this for each location you visit to be entered multiple times. You can also send your pictures to tourism@co.montgomery.ny.us.

Participating restaurants