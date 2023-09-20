BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inaugural Taste of Toga festival is set for Saturday, September 23 at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds. The festival will be serving up food from Saratoga County restaurants with live music throughout the evening.

The festival is headlined by Ja Rule and Ashanti, with additional performances from Travis Denning and Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos. The event also includes a Kids Zone with activities from the Children’s Museum, 5 Wits, Saratoga Rowing Association and more.

Participating restaurants

Bailey’s Saratoga

BARE Blends

The Basin Grill

Ben & Jerry’s

Bookmakers Restaurant and Lounge

Burgers Around the World

Comfort Kitchen

The Country Corner Cafe

The District

Dotty Lou’s BBQ

Esperanto

The Galley Bar and Grill

Indulgence Bakery

La Fiesta Clifton Park

The Little Market at Five Points

Nanola

Nashville of Saratoga

Neighborhood Kitchen

For general admission, food will be served between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are still available for general admission (food and concert) or for the concert only starting at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Taste of Toga website.