BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inaugural Taste of Toga festival is set for Saturday, September 23 at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds. The festival will be serving up food from Saratoga County restaurants with live music throughout the evening.
The festival is headlined by Ja Rule and Ashanti, with additional performances from Travis Denning and Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos. The event also includes a Kids Zone with activities from the Children’s Museum, 5 Wits, Saratoga Rowing Association and more.
Participating restaurants
- Bailey’s Saratoga
- BARE Blends
- The Basin Grill
- Ben & Jerry’s
- Bookmakers Restaurant and Lounge
- Burgers Around the World
- Comfort Kitchen
- The Country Corner Cafe
- The District
- Dotty Lou’s BBQ
- Esperanto
- The Galley Bar and Grill
- Indulgence Bakery
- La Fiesta Clifton Park
- The Little Market at Five Points
- Nanola
- Nashville of Saratoga
- Neighborhood Kitchen
For general admission, food will be served between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are still available for general admission (food and concert) or for the concert only starting at 6 p.m. You can buy tickets on the Taste of Toga website.