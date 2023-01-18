BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bethlehem Restaurant Appreciation Week is returning for 2023. The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event from January 30 to February 5.

The week will showcase the restaurants in the Bethlehem area. You can view the participating restaurant specials once they are posted on the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce website.

Restaurants

• Nicole’s Restaurant, 556 Delaware Avenue in Albany

• Andriano’s Pizza, 365 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• Angela’s Pizza & Pasta Restaurant, 329 Glenmont Road in Glenmont

• Bare Blends, 376 Feura Bush Road in Glenmont

• Cardona’s Market, 340 Delaware Avenue in Albany

• Dr. Milk, 159 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• FoCo Taco, 374 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• Geurtze Bar-B-Q, PO Box 331 in Glenmont

• Los Panchos Mexican Grill & Bar, 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• My Place & Co., 241 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• Normanside, 150 Salisbury Road in Delmar

• O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant & Pub, 318 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• Pastina, 374 Kenwood Avenue in Delmar

• Perfect Blend Cafe and Bakery, 376 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• Rooted + Rind, 14 Booth Road in Delmar

• Shogun Sushi & Sake Bar, 318 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• Sudy Thai, 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub, 367 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• Taj Fine Indian Cuisine, 365 Feura Bush Road in Glenmont

• The Cheese Traveler, 540 Delaware Avenue in Albany

• The Real McCoy Beer Co., 20 Hallwood Road in Delmar

• The Warbler Brewery, 155 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• Tool’s Family Restaurant, 283 Delaware Avenue in Delmar

• Track 32 Italian Restaurant & Pub, 1368 Indian Fields Road in Feura Bush