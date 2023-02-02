ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Restaurant Appreciation Month is returning to Albany County for its third year. For the month of February, residents can visit locally owned restaurants for a chance to win a gift basket at the end of the month.

Locals are encouraged to order takeout, curbside pickup, delivery, or dine-in with their favorite Albany County restaurants. Customers can then email a screenshot or photo of their receipts to info@albany.org by 11:59 p.m. on February 28 for a chance to win a gift basket.

Business owners are also encouraged to spread the word, as one restaurant will win a free promotional partnership with Discover Albany for 2023. Restaurants can be entered to win multiple times from multiple submitted receipts by customers.

“Restaurant Appreciation Month has been such a great success the last two years, it was a no-brainer to bring it back again for a third year,” said Discover Albany President and CEO Jill Delaney. “This campaign is such a simple way to encourage people to get out and support the restaurants that play such a vital role in our vibrant local landscape.”

One winning customer and one winning restaurant will each be chosen at random on March 1. Each customer can have multiple entries with each submitted receipt. The winning customer’s gift basket will include Albany-themed goods.

Capital Region locals are encouraged to share photos of their meals on social media with the hashtag #LoveAlbanyRestaurants to highlight Restaurant Appreciation Month and spread the word. Restaurants who spread the word on social media increase their chances of winning. Sample social media posts can be found on the Discover Albany website.