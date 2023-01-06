RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Casey’s Restaurant, located on Washington Avenue in Rensselaer, is set to reopen after changing owners. The restaurant will be reopening on Saturday, January 7 at 4 p.m.

On November 19, 2022, former owner Jimmy Casey announced in a Facebook post that he was retiring and the restaurant had been sold. Danny Fumarola bought the restaurant, but he agreed to keep the Casey name.

“It has been an unbelievable 29 years with all of you,” said Casey. “It was amazing sharing the history of this old building on Washington Avenue and we hope you all enjoyed our story.”

“We are so excited to welcome back patrons and invite new patrons!,” said the new owner in a post on the Casey’s Facebook page. “We are so excited to be on this journey with you all! We look forward to making new memories with all of you in 2023!”

Casey’s Restaurant will have a new menu, but it has not yet been released. To make a dinner reservation, you can call the restaurant at (518) 463-3318.