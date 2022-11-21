RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Casey’s Restaurant has been a staple in the Rensselaer community for almost 30 years. On November 19, owner Jimmy Casey announced in a Facebook post that he is retiring and the restaurant has been sold.

“It has been an unbelievable 29 years with all of you,” said Casey. “It was amazing sharing the history of this old building on Washington Avenue and we hope you all enjoyed our story.”

The owner said the Casey family has been in the restaurant business for 60 years. Although he’s retiring, Casey said the new owner has agreed to keep the Casey name on the restaurant. The new ownership will begin on November 30.

Casey’s food service has ended already, but the bar will be open at 4 p.m. on November 23 and November 25 to share memories and say goodbye, said the Facebook post. You can keep an eye on the Casey’s Restaurant Facebook page to see any announcements about how to connect with the new Casey’s Facebook page and website.