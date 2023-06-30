RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Illusive Restaurant and Bar, located at 3 Ferry Street in Rensselaer, has been picked to be on “America’s Best Restaurants,” a company that brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States. The company will be filming at Illusive on July 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During the visit to Illusive, popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an on-camera interview with owner Joseph Ventrice Jr. The episode will air on social media at a later date.

Opening a restaurant was Ventrice’s dream after he started working in kitchens at a young with his father. After challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and a kitchen fire, Illusive has been able to stay in the community.

“It’s so humbling, the positivity we’ve injected into this area,” said Ventrice. “I’m a unity guy. The way I cook is the same way I cook for everybody, and it’s apparent my cooking style reflects all the customers inside of our restaurant. You see all walks of life in here.”

In November 2022, Illusive received the People’s Choice Award at Capital Wing Wars. The restaurant was also named a top-four finalist for “Top Burger” by the New York Beef Council in 2021.

The Illusive episode premiere date will be announced on the ABR Facebook page and will be featured on the “America’s Best Restaurants” website. Olde Log Inn in Lake George and New Way Lunch in Glens Falls are also set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” To nominate an eatery for the show, you can visit the ABR website.