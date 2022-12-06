NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — S&S Farm Brewery in Nassau has debuted its own food truck called The Hayfield Grill. The truck is owned by S&S Brewery but is operated and managed by Chris Soden.

Soden is the former owner of Pepper Jack’s in Albany, which he owned for 20 years and sold in April 2021. He’s been working as a bartender at S&S for the past 18 months.

“Not only did he gut and rebuild the trailer himself, his skills speak for themselves when it comes to restaurant management and the creation of quality food,” said owner Shaina Sanford. “We are grateful to have him steering this operation.”

S&S Brewery opened in 2014 and is owned by the Sanford family. While all the beers are brewed on-site, the brewery does not have its own kitchen. During the summer, they’ve had rotating outside food vendors.

“A lot of food trucks have struggled with staff and we have had a lot of cancellations from vendors,” said Sanford. “This leaves us scrambling to find replacement vendors, sometimes at the last minute, which has been stressful.”

That’s when they sparked the idea to start their own food truck. The Hayfield Grill will be the predominant food vendor throughout the winter season and will be one of two trucks from May to October.

The brewery is located on the Sanford Farm, which is a six-generation family farm that transitioned from a dairy farm to a farm brewery. The brewery is open year-round and has New York State wine and cider, as well as beer.

Soden said The Hayfield Grill will have a rotating menu, but as of now features a variety of hot dogs, nachos, and a grilled cheese sandwich. Sanford hopes the food truck will be available for private events in the future, especially those hosted on-site.

S&S Brewery is open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The brewery has live music every night they are open.