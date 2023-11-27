QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Spargel on Nine, a new authentic German restaurant in Queensbury, is getting ready to open its doors. Owner Christian Raeth is opening the restaurant on Friday, December 8 at 4 p.m.

Raeth was born and raised in Germany and started his culinary training when he was 15 years old. He came to the United States in 1990 and permanently moved here in 2000. He previously worked as a chef at the Albany Country Club, Fort William Henry, and Van Patten Golf Club, and has been working at Sysco for the last 13 years.

Raeth is both the owner and executive chef of Spargel On Nine. He said “spargel” means “asparagus” in German, and Germans love asparagus. It’ll be an authentic German restaurant to a fault, said Raeth, since everything will be made from scratch and nothing is directly pre-made from Germany.

“I didn’t want to be put in the bucket as your typical German restaurant because this is something we’re not going to be,” said Raeth.

Spargel On Nine will have strictly German food including sauerbraten, schnitzels, roast pork, potato dumplings, sauerkraut, and more. The restaurant will have a full bar with liquor, wine, and beer.

Spargel on Nine is now accepting reservations for when they open. You can call (518) 741-0111 to make a reservation. The restaurant is located in the former Outback Steakhouse and 40 Oak space at 925 Route 9 in Queensbury. Spargel on Nine will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.