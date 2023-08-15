QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Heidelberg Inn, located at 352 Quaker Road in Queensbury, is set to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants.” The company brings attention to independently-owned restaurants around the United States.

During the visit, the eatery’s popular dishes will be highlighted, and owner John Weber will be interviewed. The Heidelberg Inn opened in 1972 and has been owned by Weber for over eight years.

The restaurant serves German cuisine, has an outdoor covered biergarten, and the staff wear traditional lederhosen or dirndls. A popular menu item is the “German Tour,” which is a platter of veal jagerschnitzel, a choice of one wurst, and sauerbraten.

The eatery celebrates Oktoberfest, a German beer festival, which runs from mid-September through October. The Heidelberg Inn has German beers on tap available in liters shaped like a boot.

“I think there’s something unique about what we offer and what we’re doing,” said Weber.

“America’s Best Restaurants” will be filming at the Heidelberg Inn on August 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. The episode premiere date will be announced on the ABR Facebook page and will be featured on the “America’s Best Restaurants” website.