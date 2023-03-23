FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Queen Bee Bakery celebrated its ribbon cutting and grand opening on March 23. The new bakery is located at 21 Main Street in Fultonville.

Owner Katie Cope’s mom started the at-home bakery about six years ago, with Katie soon joining her. After her mom passed, Katie continued the bakery. Her cousin Lannette Owens partnered with her about six months ago to help open the storefront.

The menu features cookies, cheesecakes, brownies, blondies, bagels, cupcakes, donuts, pies, muffins and other pastries. Queen Bee Bakery is currently open Wednesday and Thursday 7 a.m. to noon, Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.