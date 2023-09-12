TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new Puerto Rican restaurant, grocery store, and catering business has opened at 697 Hoosick Road in Troy. Viejo San Juan officially opened on Saturday, September 9.

The business serves Puerto Rican food such as rice, beans, roast pork, stewed chicken, plantains, and empanadas. They also have Spanish sodas and drinks, desserts and pastries, and Hispanic grocery items, as well as catering.

Viejo San Juan is looking to eventually expand their grocery selection. The restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.