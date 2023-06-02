LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is set to open its first Capital Region shop in Latham. The shop will be located at 1210 Troy Schenectady Road in the Plaza 7 Commons.

According to Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties, they helped PrimoHoagies secure this location. The company is also continuing to help the hoagie chain find spots around Albany, Saratoga, and Rensselaer Counties.

“Primo Hoagies is an exciting new concept to the Capital District, and this is a great first location to showcase what they have to offer. We are excited for more locations to follow that will serve customers throughout the region,” said Coldwell Banker agent Ryan Mortka.

In September 2022, PrimoHoagies announced that it would be expanding into the Capital Region. The company said it signed a deal to open 10 new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.

The PrimoHoagies menu features cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, sides, chips, drinks, cookies, desserts, and more. An opening date for the Latham shop has not been announced yet.