WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Salty Buns, a pretzel bun sandwich restaurant, officially opened on June 1 in the Wilton Mall. Opening a restaurant has always been a dream for owner Alison Packer and her husband Jon Locke.

“We’ve always wanted to get into the restaurant industry. We wanted to set ourselves out and be unique,” said Locke. “Well, there’s one thing that we both love and it’s pretzel buns.”

There’s no other place to go and get a bunch of different sandwiches on pretzel buns, said Locke. They’ve only been open a few days, but Locke said they’ve received a ton of support from the community so far. The restaurant’s goal is to always achieve their guests expectations, he said.

Packer and Locke are from Saratoga County and knew this is where they wanted to open a restaurant. Packer used to be a nurse, while Locke is a veteran. Their employees are veterans as well.

“We wanted to share in the imagination that the Wilton Mall has in this place,” said Locke, referencing the proposed multi-family housing and redevelopment planned for the mall.

Salty Buns is located in the food court in the spot Locke calls the “pizza cemetery.” Many pizza places have opened and closed in that space. They still have the pizza ovens in the front of the eatery but they’re not serving pizza.

The food court in the Wilton Mall has seen many changes over the years. With Salty Buns as a new addition, the food court’s other options include Yum Yum Kitchen, which is a Chinese restaurant, and GreenFork, a meal prep service.

The Salty Buns menu includes hot dogs with a bunch of topping options, chicken sandwiches, black bean burgers, pulled pork sandwiches and steak and cheese sandwiches, all on pretzel buns, as well as fries and onion rings. You can view the full menu on the Salty Buns website.

Salty Buns is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The restaurant offers takeout and delivery through DoorDash.