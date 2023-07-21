LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has opened another location in the Capital Region. The new restaurant is at 753 Loudon Road in Latham, at the former Boston Market location.

The location held a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening. This comes after the Chick-fil-A’s in Clifton Park and North Greenbush had their opening on Thursday.

The Popeyes menu includes chicken sandwiches, tenders, and nuggets, seafood, sides, and desserts. You can view the full menu on the Popeye’s website.

The new restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. Popeyes has over 3,000 restaurants across the United States and Canada. In the Capital Region, the eatery has four locations in Albany and a location in Halfmoon.