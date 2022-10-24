TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.

Owner Heidi Knoblauch said the restaurant closed due to unforeseen circumstances. However, she’s excited that they were able to open the door for another business to take the space.

“Opening and operating Plumb gave more and took more than I could have imagined,” said Knoblauch. “I am so grateful for all the people who filled Plumb with love.”

Plumb Oyster Bar served a variety of seafood dishes and cocktails. Knoblauch has left the restaurant business for now, and is the new Senior Director of Entrepreneurship Development in the Division of Science, Technology, and Innovation at Empire State Development.

“I am excited to focus my energy on helping companies start and grow in New York State,” said Knoblauch.