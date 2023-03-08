ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. Patrick’s Day is coming up on Friday, March 17. To celebrate the day, you may be wanting to eat some corned beef and cabbage or other Irish specialties.
Here are some restaurants who are having St. Patrick’s Day specials or have Irish food available on the menu all year long.
- Dunning Street Station, Malta
- Specials: Reuben Eggroll, Corned Beef and Cabbage, Shepard’s Pie, Guinness Glazed Pork and Irish Cream Cheesecake
- Stoney’s Irish Grill, Schenectady
- Power’s Inn and Pub, Clifton Park
- The Parting Glass, Saratoga Springs
- Katie O’Byrne’s, Schenectady
- 19th Hole Cafe, Duanesburg
- Buffet including corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, rye bread, and Irish Soda Bread
- Center Stage Deli, Schenectady
- Corned beef sandwiches
- Gershon’s Deli, Schenectady
- Corned beef sandwiches
- Finnigan’s on the Lake, Ballston Lake
- O’Slattery’s, Delmar
- Pinhead Susan’s, Schenectady
- Arsenal City Tavern, Watervliet
- Specials: Reuben Eggrolls, Irish Nachos, Bangers and Mash Pie, Corned Beef and Cabbage, Shepard’s Pie
- Swifty’s Restaurant & Pub, Delmar
- Innovo Kitchen, Latham
- Specials: Corned Beef Sandwich, Corned Beef and Cabbage, Bangers and Mash, Shepard’s Pie
- Otis and Oliver’s, Latham
- Corned Beef and Cabbage
- Henry’s Tavern, Ballston Spa
- Harvey’s Restaurant and Bar, Saratoga Springs