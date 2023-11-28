ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elif’s Kitchen, located at 55 North Pearl Street in Albany, has opened for business. The eatery offers food you’d find in a traditional pizza place, as well as Mediterranean cuisine.

The menu features pizza, calzones, stromboli, wraps, subs, kabobs, stuffed cabbage and grape leaves, gyros, shawarma over rice, and more. You can view the full menu and place an order on the Grubhub website.

Elif’s Kitchen offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery. The restaurant is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.