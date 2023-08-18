BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With two locations already in the Capital Region, Golden Grain Gourmet Pizza has proposed a third shop. The pizzeria would be located at the former Roxy Cleaners at 585 Hoosick Road in Brunswick.

Owner Zafer Ak and Nick Costa of Advance Engineering & Surveying went over the site plan application in front of the Town of Brunswick Planning Board on August 3. The proposal was originally presented to the board in a meeting on July 20.

The site plans involve redeveloping the current 2,900-square-foot building at the site, making some parking modifications, renovating the inside of the building, and putting in an outdoor patio. There would be indoor seating as well.

The new Golden Grain location would have dine-in, take-out, and delivery. The pizzeria would close at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. each night.

The planning board brought up traffic as the main concern and asked that traffic data be submitted surrounding the site. The proposed Golden Grain location is back on the agenda for the September 7 planning board meeting.

The Golden Grain menu includes wings, salads, pasta dishes, shwarma, burgers, calzones, subs, wraps, gyros, quesadillas, and of course, pizza. You can view the full menu on the Golden Grain website.

Ak did not immediately respond to NEWS10’s request for comment. Golden Grain has two other locations at 217 Wolf Road in Colonie and 118 Troy Road in East Greenbush.