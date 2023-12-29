ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pizza Lab officially opened at 1112 Madison Avenue in Albany in November. The pizzeria is now offering specials to celebrate its grand opening.

Grand opening specials include free delivery within one mile, $5 off a $25 purchase and $10 off a $50 purchase. The specials are good through January 15.

The Pizza Lab menu includes wings, subs, sandwiches, smash burgers, zinger burgers, shawarma, rice platters, and of course, pizza. You can view the full menu on the Pizza Lab Facebook page.

Pizza Lab is open for dine-in, delivery and pickup. The eatery is open from 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday.